Happening today: MegaCon storms into Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans of comics, sci-fi, and more are about to fill the halls of the Orange County Convention Center.

Thursday marks the first day of MegaCon Orlando.

The 4-day event is one of North America’s largest fan conventions.

Last year, more than 140,000 people checked out exhibits on movies, TV, gaming and anime.

Tom Hiddleston, Ewan McGregor, Susan Sarandon and Ke Huy Quan are among the many celebrities scheduled to take part in this year’s event.

MegaCon Orlando runs through Sunday. Feb 4.

