2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games return to Orlando, here’s where to watch it

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games returning to Orlando, here’s what you need to know about the games and how to watch them.

This year is the second annual Pro Bowl Games, where the format of the event changed from tackle football to flag football.

Since the Pro Bowl games started in 2023 they added skill competitions such as Precision Passing, Longest Drive, Dodgeball, Kick Tac Toe, Best Catch, Move the Chains and Gridiron Gauntlet.

This year, most of the competitions return with some new ones added, like Tug-of-war, which will pit five players from both conferences against each other and Madden NFL Head-to-Head.

How to watch:

Thursday:

Location: Nicholson Fieldhouse

Nicholson Fieldhouse Time : 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. TV Channel: ESPN

Sunday:

Location: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. TV Channel: WFTV Channel 9

