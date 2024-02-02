‘It’s a beautiful city’: Top Elite runners admire Orlando amid Olympic Marathon Trials

ORLANDO, Fla. — History is in the making for the city of Orlando, as it became the first in the state to host the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trial teams.

On Friday, top elite runners and Olympians gathered along Rosalind Avenue in downtown Orlando to speak on what it takes to become the best.

“I think that I would be really thrilled to be one of those top three representing this country; it means a lot to me,” said Aliphine Tuliamuck, who represented the United States at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Tuliamuck is one of hundreds racing to certify a spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Read: Saturday: Here’s how road closures will impact traffic during Olympic Marathon trials in Orlando

“I mean, a race this big, you try to train as much as you can, and then it’s like you get out here, and you’re reuniting with friends, but you still have to remember that they are your competition,” said Tuliamuck.

The city has upped the security throughout Orlando for several days at several checkpoints. Put up dozens of road blockades to clear a course for runners, meanwhile detouring some pedestrians.

“It’s a little frustrating, but it’s really quick,” said Cameron Nocera, a downtown resident. “It’s only like 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. that’s it’s going to be closed, so, as long as you plan to be home and not be doing anything, then I think it’s fine.”

Read: Local businesses across Orlando expect big financial gain during Olympic Trail weekend

The city told Eyewitness News although the race will be over, roads will be impacted at least until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The city said once runners have cleared the area (unless otherwise noted).

Vehicular access will continue to be limited until the road closures have been lifted.

See our other Olympic Trials - Marathon coverage below:

Central Florida Spotlight: 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Central Florida Spotlight: 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group