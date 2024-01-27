City of Orlando to host 2024 Olympic Trials; see road closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is getting ready to host the U.S. Team Olympic Trials - Marathon.
As officials prepare to welcome the Olympic hopefuls on Saturday, Feb. 3, residents and visitors must be aware of road closures that will impact their day.
Athletes will compete on the course that runs through the heart of downtown Orlando and nearby neighborhoods, including the Milk District, Lake Eola and the Business District.
The event collaborates with Track Shack, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, USA Track and Field and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Those who qualify will have a chance to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Some residents have received letters if the closure affects their home or business.
There will be specific zone and level numbers to help navigate the detours. Pedestrian crossings will also be available for people getting around Orlando.
The trails will be two races: the 2.2-mile and 8-mile loops around the city. People should expect the roads to be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For assistance, call the hotline at 407.385.1511 or email hello@orlando2024trials.com.
For additional information and maps, click here.
See a complete list of road closures below:
No vehicle access or cross traffic between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Magnolia Avenue between Robinson Street and Colonial Drive
- Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue
- Orange Avenue between Colonial Drive and Robinson Street
- Amelia Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Concord Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Livingston Street between Ruth Lane and Orange Avenue
No vehicle access or cross traffic between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Rosalind Avenue between South Lucerne Circle and Robinson Street
- Anderson Street between Orange Avenue and Lake Underhill Road
- South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road
- Robinson Street between Orange Avenue and Summerlin Avenue
- Jefferson Street between Palmetto to Orange Avenue
- Washington Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Palmetto Avenue between Magnolia Boulevard and Jefferson Street
- Church Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Central Boulevard between South Eola Drive and Orange Avenue
- Robinson Street between Summerlin Avenue and Rosalind Avenue
- Eola Drive between Robinson Street and Central Boulevard
- Pine Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
- Wall Street between Magnolia Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue
- North Court Avenue between Church Street and Washington Street
- South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road
- Jackson Street between Rosalind Ave to Orange Avenue
- Crystal Lake Drive between Anderson Street and Livingston Street
- Livingston Street between Crystal Lake Drive and Bumby Avenue
- Bumby Avenue between Livingston and Robinson Street
- Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive
- The intersection of Gore Street and Orange Avenue
- Lucerne Circle between Main Lane and Delaney Avenue
- Lake Underhill Road between Anderson Street and South Street
- Primrose Drive between Anderson Street and South Street
- Bumby Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
- S Mills Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
- Summerlin Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
- Maguire Boulevard between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
- Primrose Drive between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
- Festival Way between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
- Graham Avenue between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
