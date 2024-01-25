ORLANDO, Fla. — Run Orlando, Run.

Runners from across the country are heading to Orlando for their chance to represent the Team USA at the Olympic Game Paris 2024.

The nation’s top male and female long-distance runners are heading to the City Beautiful to compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Runners will make their way through downtown Orlando making a few loops to complete the 26.2-mile course will the finish line at Lake Eola.

Don’t worry about being runner, Orlando is giving residents a chance to take part in the action as the cheer on the runners with a free sign that reads: “The Journey to Paris Runs through Downtown Orlando.”

The city if offering a few different designs to residents to put up in your front yard to inspire runners as they pass by.

Orlando set to host runners from across the U.S. at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon

Read: Dr. Phillips’ juice stand replica opens in Orlando’s Packing District

Residents can pick up signs at City Hall at the first-floor security desk, while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to once again host another marquee event that puts our community on the national stage. The US Olympic Team Trials – Marathon not only showcases our status as the country’s top sports destination, but also creates an exciting opportunity to bring our residents together to cheer on our nation and support our top US athletes,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “We look forward to welcoming all the athletes, their families and friends and all the spectators this February and for the opportunity to highlight Orlando’s vibrant, inclusive and diverse community.”

Orlando is proud to be the first city in Florida to host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon.

Read: See the new 6-story mural at the recently expanded Lake Eola Park

The trial will take place on Saturday, Feb.3, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Streets near and along the route may be closed or have limited vehicle and/or pedestrian access on the day of the event.

Orlando set to host runners from across the U.S. at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon

Read: Experience downtown Orlando in a new light with ‘Prismatica’

The marathon course will run through several neighborhoods, main streets and business districts in Orlando, including Central Business District, City District, South Eola, Lake Eola Heights Historic District, Lake Cherokee Historic District, Lake Davis Greenwood, Lake Como, North Quarter, Lawsona/Fern Creek, SoDo District and Thornton Park neighborhood and District. It will then head east to and around The Milk District neighborhood and main street.

Check out an animated map of the course here:

Orlando set to host runners from across the U.S. at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon Orlando set to host runners from across the U.S. at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Teams Trials – Marathon (WFTV)

To learn more about the race, watch WFTV’s Central Florida Spotlight with Greg Warmoth on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 12:30 with guests, Jon & Betsy Hughes, co-owners of Track Shack and Dr. George Eldayrie, Chief Medical Officer, USATF Olympic Marathon Trials.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group