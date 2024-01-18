See the new 6-story mural at the recently expanded Lake Eola Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mural at a newly expanded portion of Lake Eola Park is now complete.

The space at North Rosalind Avenue and East Central Boulevard was previously occupied by a building that once housed a 7-Eleven convenience store.

It now features larger-than-life river stone-like benches, trees, a small lawn and the centerpiece -- a six-story mural painted on the west wall of the neighboring City Centre building.

The mural, which is called “Achromatic Aria Fresco: An Ode to Harmony,” was painted by Peterson Guerrier and Chris Jones, of Red Tape Orlando, and has been in the works since early November.

The artists said they sought out to “weave together the essence of monochrome artistry with the fluidity of a musical masterpiece.”

We’ve enhanced the future gateway to Lake Eola Park and are proud to showcase our newest piece of art to add to the collection in DTO 🤩



📍Intersection of Rosalind Ave and Central Blvd

🎨Artists Peterson Guerrier & Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/IkiRJ8q83R — Downtown Orlando (@DWNTWN_ORLANDO) January 17, 2024

See a map of the expansion below:

