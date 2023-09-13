Local

Artist sought to paint mural in new, expanded area of Lake Eola Park

Lake Eola Park Local officials are looking for an artist to make their mark on a portion of the newly expanded Lake Eola Park. (Thornton Park District)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local officials are looking for an artist to make their mark on a portion of the newly expanded Lake Eola Park.

Thornton Park District and ArtHaus announced a call for artists for the Downtown Orlando Mural Project. The chosen artist will paint a large-scale mirror at the corner of Central Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue.

Artists of all backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to apply. The selection committee members said they’re looking for unique concepts that reflect, “the diverse cultural fabric of Orlando and engage with the local community.”

Artist applications will be accepted through Oct. 6, with the selection being made on Oct. 16. The mural is expected to be completed by the end of October 2023.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

