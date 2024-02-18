This county is offering nutrition classes to promote heart health

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County invites the public to attend an upcoming nutrition class.

“Shake the Salt” classes will be on Feb. 26 and Feb. 29.

The first class will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Heritage Oaks of Ocala, 2820 SW 34th St., Ocala, FL 34474.

The second class will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 29 at One Health Center, 1714 SW 17th St., Ocala, FL 34471.

The nutrition classes will have interactive presentations offering practical tips on “breaking up” with the salt shaker.

The classes will teach guests how to make flavorful and tasty meals without using salt.

February is recognized as American Heart Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion encourages all Floridians to adopt a lifestyle promoting heart health and well-being.

This includes eating nutritious foods that complement a healthy cardiovascular system.

According to the Department of Health, more people die each year from heart disease than any other cause.

No pre-registration is required to attend the event.

