NASCAR Postpones Xfinity Series Race at Daytona International Speedway to Monday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to inclement weather, NASCAR today announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As of now, the Daytona 500 is still scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

