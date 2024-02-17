Local

NASCAR Postpones Xfinity Series Race at Daytona International Speedway to Monday

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL USA, Sunday 20 February 2022, World Copyright: Nigel Kinrade, NKP Thunderbirds (Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to inclement weather, NASCAR today announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As of now, the Daytona 500 is still scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

