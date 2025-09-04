Tickets now available for the 2025 Global Peace Film Festival in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets for the 2025 Global Peace Film Festival are now available, with the event set to take place in Orlando from Sept. 16 to 20.

The festival will kick off with the feature film ‘Lilly’ at the Enzian Theater.

Screenings will also be held at the Bush Auditorium at Rollins College and the Winter Park Library.

Barbara Kopple, a two-time Oscar winner, will be a special guest at the festival, presenting her recent film ‘Gumbo Coalition’ and her first Oscar-winning film ‘Harlan County, USA’.

Several other filmmakers will be present to answer questions after their screenings.

Tickets for the opening night screening are priced at $25, while tickets for all other screenings are $10. Festival passes are also available for attendees who wish to experience the entire event.

In addition to the main festival, the inaugural UrbanFest 360° will take place on September 20 and 21 at Afro TV on International Drive.

This new event will feature a variety of films and panels, concluding with an awards ceremony.

