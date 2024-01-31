Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar to open this week in Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, an anticipated culinary newcomer that is part of a wave of new tenants at Winter Park Village, will open this week.

The concept from the popular island-themed lifestyle brand combining its restaurant and retail experiences will open Jan. 31 at 438 N. Orlando Ave., within the reimagined shopping center.

First announced last March, the new Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar location will be the concept’s sixth in Florida, joining Jacksonville, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Point in Estero and Dania Pointe in Dania Beach.

Photos: Most popular dogs by state

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025 Universal Orlando Resort shared new details Tuesday about a brand new theme park set to open in 2025. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group