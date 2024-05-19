Missing man out of Dixie County is a former Marion County Fire resuce lieutenant

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Purple Alert was issued for former Marion County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Andrew William English and his vehicle.

Andrew was last seen at his home wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and blue hey-dude shoes, according to a Marion County Fire Rescue Facebook post.

He is possibly driving a 2013 Silver GMC 2500 pickup truck.

Read: Police: Officer involved shooting in Ocala leaves subject in critical condition

Andrew and his vehicle have been entered into NCIC/FCIC as missing.

Those who may see English or know of his whereabouts are urged to contact the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 352-498-1231, extension 0.

Read: Winter Springs Police search for suspect wanted for attempted murder following shooting

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group