Toys for Tots Registration now open in all Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, FL — TV27 Community Connection and our partners ACR-Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah & Farah & 26Health are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year! All of the info below is organized by county.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN IN ALL CENTRAL FLORIDA COUNTIES: Click below on the County you live in to Register to receive toys and for important deadlines.

For over 25 years, WFTV- Channel 9 years has been partnering with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year the need is even greater as an estimated more than 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

IMPORTANT: PLEASE NOTE click on the County you live in to shop online/support/donate or drop off a toy by visiting the specific county links below.

Below you can find separate links for each county to everything related to “Toys for Tots” such as how to shop online for a toy and other ways to help.

NORTH BREVARD

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcnorthbrevard2024

Volunteer: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off Location: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

North Brevard Main Site: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request a Toy: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

SOUTH BREVARD:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcsouthbrevard2024

Volunteer: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Find or become a drop-off location: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

South Brevard Main Site: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3

Request a Toy: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcsumter2024

Volunteer: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Lake & Sumter Main Site: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request a Toy: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcorangeseminoleosceola2024

Volunteer: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main site: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request a toy: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

VOLUSIA:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcvolusia2024

Volunteer: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main Site: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request toys: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

FLAGLER:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcflagler2024

Volunteer: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main Site: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request toys: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx

MARION:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcmarion2024

Volunteer: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Main Site: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

Request toys: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

POLK:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fcpolk2024

Volunteer: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Find or become a drop-off location: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

Main Site: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3

Request toys: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx



