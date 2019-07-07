  • Trio attacks person at Apopka home; one dies after being stabbed by victim, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - After three people attacked a person at a home in Apopka on Sunday, one of them has died after they were stabbed by the initial victim, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:10 a.m. at a home on South Central Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    Three people showed up to the home and began battering a person, deputies said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officials said the person being attacked then stabbed one of the three attackers and that person later died.

    Deputies have not released any other information but said the victim is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories