Trio attacks person at Apopka home; one dies after being stabbed by victim, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - After three people attacked a person at a home in Apopka on Sunday, one of them has died after they were stabbed by the initial victim, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:10 a.m. at a home on South Central Avenue.
Three people showed up to the home and began battering a person, deputies said.
Officials said the person being attacked then stabbed one of the three attackers and that person later died.
Deputies have not released any other information but said the victim is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
HAPPENING NOW: this is the scene at a deadly stabbing in Apopka. @OrangeCoSheriff says three people attacked someone inside a home here, and that victim fought back. I’m live at noon with @KRayWFTV with the latest details. @WFTV #WFTV #crime https://t.co/IhFShmh4Ju pic.twitter.com/qo0z3PCrGh— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) July 7, 2019
