Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor five areas of interest.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the tropical wave passing Florida now has a 50/50 shot of developing into a tropical depression or storm as it moves into the Western Gulf and potentially Texas and North Mexico.

Tropical Depression Six also formed in the Atlantic; it’s expected to be short-lived.

The two other disturbances near TD6 also show potential for development, with some ultimately encountering wind shear and less favorable conditions next week.

For the disturbances that can organize and stay organized, the massive heat ridge building over the center of the U.S. may enable a large trough to develop over the East U.S. Coast, which may direct nearby disturbances back out to sea.

Of course, we’ll monitor INVEST AL90 moving into the Eastern Caribbean in case it can develop and eventually track closer.

