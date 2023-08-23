ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Franklin is impacting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday.

Franklin is causing extreme flooding and mudslides in the area over the next 24 hours.

Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary impacts Southern California

Franklin is forecast to move over the area and eventually form into a hurricane just to the west of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Franklin brings extreme flooding, mudslides to Haiti and Dominican Republic

The storm system should strengthen into a hurricane by early next week.

Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Thankfully, there are no tropical systems that are threatening Florida.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group