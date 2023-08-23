Tropical Storm Franklin brings extreme flooding, mudslides to Haiti and Dominican Republic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Franklin is impacting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday.
Franklin is causing extreme flooding and mudslides in the area over the next 24 hours.
Franklin is forecast to move over the area and eventually form into a hurricane just to the west of Bermuda.
The storm system should strengthen into a hurricane by early next week.
Thankfully, there are no tropical systems that are threatening Florida.
