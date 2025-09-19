Tropical Storm Gabrielle struggling to strengthen in open Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is struggling to strengthen Friday due to dry air and wind shear.

However, computer models show it could become a Category 1 hurricane by late Sunday as it approaches Bermuda.

Currently, Gabrielle remains in the open Atlantic and is not expected to impact the Central Florida coastline.

Meanwhile, a new tropical wave emerging from the coast of Africa has a low 20% chance of developing over the next seven days.

While Gabrielle poses no immediate threat to Central Florida, its potential development into a hurricane will be closely watched, along with the emerging tropical wave from Africa.

