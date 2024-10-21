Local

Tropical Storm Oscar brings heavy rains and winds to eastern Cuba

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Oscar is sitting over eastern Cuba and will continue to bring heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding and mudslides.

Oscar has maximum sustained winds around 50 mph and is moving west at 2 mph.

Oscar will start moving to the northeast later Monday, bringing tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain, and a dangerous storm surge to the southeastern Bahamas.

Thankfully, Oscar will continue to move out to sea and stay away from Florida.

