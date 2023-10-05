Tropical Storm Philippe slightly strengths but remains disorganized

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Philippe.

Philippe is moving north at 14 mph and has slightly strengthened with maximum winds around 40 mph.

The system is forecast to stay away from Florida but will bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda by Thursday night.

Philippe is likely to continue its move north and could impact eastern New England and eastern Canada over the weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to keep an eye on the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

