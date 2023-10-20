Tropical Storm Tammy to strengthen on move to US and British Virgin Islands

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Tammy continues to gain strength as it moves closer to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

As of Friday morning, Tammy is moving west-northwest at 8 mph and has maximum winds around 60 mph.

Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves closer to the eastern Caribbean islands.

The system will be spinning east of Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Puerto Rico may experience some heavy rain, especially in the eastern part of the island.

Tammy is projected to take a sharp turn to the north and back out into the Atlantic over the weekend and early next week.

Thankfully, Florida will not see any impacts from Tammy.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the storm and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

