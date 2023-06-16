Tropical wave near Africa could slowly develop over next several days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are keeping an eye on a tropical wave that could develop over the next several days.

The disturbance now has a 30% chance of formation over the next 7 days.

It was previously a 20% chance earlier in the day Thursday.

Graphics are showing warmer-than-average waters off Africa, and this unseasonably warm condition is allowing this disturbance a chance to form as it moves westward over the next seven or more days.

There are no current threats at this time, but the system will need to be monitored as it moves our direction.

