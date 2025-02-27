Two men plead guilty to conspiring to ship firearms from Orlando to Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, two men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer firearms out of state.

25-year-old Joseph Alfredo Bonano out of Puerto Rico and 34-year-old Jose Javier Corchado Montanez out of Kissimmee each are facing a maximum of five years in federal prison.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, between September and November 2021, Montanez conspired and shipped multiple firearms to Aviles in Puerto Rico.

Neither Montanez nor Aviles was a licensed importer, manufacturer, collector, or dealer of firearms.

The investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is ongoing.

