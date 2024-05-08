UCF plans aerospace medicine program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida has hired a leader to build an aerospace medicine program.

Dr. Emmanuel Urquieta said in a LinkedIn post that he accepted a tenure-track associate professor role where he will serve as vice president of aerospace for the medical school at the Orlando-based university. Urquieta is currently chief medical officer at NASA’s Translational Research Institute for Space Health in Houston, where he has worked with UCF on similar research. He will transition from his role in the next 90 days.

Urquieta also has served as an assistant professor of emergency and space medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He earned his medical degree and completed an emergency medical residency at the Universidad Anahuac in Mexico, and earned a master’s in aerospace medicine from Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio.

