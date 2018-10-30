UCF police detain student wearing ammunition as costume in campus building

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old wearing a bandolier full of real ammunition caused a scare at the University of Central Florida campus on Tuesday, police said.
UCF police responded to the Classroom 1 building for a report of a suspicious person, which also prompted extra law enforcement on campus.
Related Headlines
They said they found the student, who they have not identified, wearing the bandolier as part of a Terminator costume.
Police posted a picture of the man on Twitter.
They said the student was detained and interviewed. Police do not believe the student had any ill intentions, but also said, "It wasn't the smartest thing to do."
Police said the student's actions were not illegal.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
THIS was the costume that was being worn by the person in Classroom I today.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018
Friendly advice from UCFPD:
Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cqkLdKRxrO
UCFPD responded to Classroom I about a suspicious person. Upon contact, we found that the person was wearing a Halloween costume that included real ammunition.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018
He was detained & is being interviewed.
There is no threat to campus safety. Campus operations are normal.
UCFPD is responding to Classroom I in reference to a call about a suspicious person. There is extra police presence in the area.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018
If you see something, say something. Call 911 immediately.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}