UCF police detain student wearing ammunition as costume in campus building

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old wearing a bandolier full of real ammunition caused a scare at the University of Central Florida campus on Tuesday, police said. 

    UCF police responded to the Classroom 1 building for a report of a suspicious person, which also prompted extra law enforcement on campus. 

    They said they found the student, who they have not identified, wearing the bandolier as part of a Terminator costume. 

    Police posted a picture of the man on Twitter.

    They said the student was detained and interviewed. Police do not believe the student had any ill intentions, but also said, "It wasn't the smartest thing to do." 

    Police said the student's actions were not illegal. 

