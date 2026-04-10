UCF student arrested on campus on voyeurism charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man who is accused of recording a woman during sex without her consent.

According to the victim, she had a sexual relationship with Elijah Brown stemming from September 2025 to January 2026.

According to the warrant, around mid-October, Brown mentioned to the victim that he enjoys watching a video of them engaging in sexual activity.

The victim asked Brown to delete the video after he showed her a portion of it, and Brown complied.

In January 2026, the victim spoke to a friend about her relationship with Brown, during which she described the incident.

The friend then told the victim that Brown offered to show them the video of Brown and the victim engaging in sexual activity.

This incident prompted the victim to report it to UCFPD on January 30, 2026.

On February 10, 2026, UCFPD detectives met with Brown at his dorm to interview him regarding the incident, but he invoked his right to have an attorney present.

On April 7, 2026, the victim pursued criminal charges against Brown.

On April 9, 2026, UCFPD served an active arrest and search warrant for Brown, where he was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail on Voyeurism charges.

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