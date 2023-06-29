Universal Orlando offers Florida residents 3 extra months free with annual pass purchase

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to buy or renew your Universal Orlando annual pass, you can now get three extra months for free.

Theme park officials said they are offering three months free on any two-park or three-park annual or seasonal pass, making a year-long pass actually a 15-month pass.

Passholders get exclusive seasonal benefits, such as Passholder Appreciation Days between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, giveaways and year-round access to the Passholder Lounge at Universal Islands of Adventure.

