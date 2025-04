ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal is expanding its global theme park presence.

It officially released concept art for a new park in the United Kingdom, which could open in 2031.

Universal already has parks in Hollywood, China, Japan, and Singapore.

It’s also building a kid’s resort in Texas and a horror experience in Las Vegas.

