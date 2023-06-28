Unknown hero helps rescue 4 people stranded on Ponce Inlet jetty during severe storm

PONCE INLET, Fla. — The Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol is trying to find the brave good Samaritan who helped rescue four people who were stranded on the Ponce Inlet jetty during a storm.

Photos show the unknown hero and first responders pulling the two adults and two children to safety.

They were caught on the rocks during the rain, lightning, rough surf, and powerful winds.

Read: Florida was hit by a meteotsunami last week; what is that and how does it happen?

Thankfully, everyone made it safely back to land.

If you know who this mystery hero might be, call the Volusia County Beach Safety headquarters.

Watch: Woman rescued after falling off cruise ship out of Port Canaveral

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group