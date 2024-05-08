VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three dogs rescued during the animal cruelty investigation this week have been adopted by Volusia County deputies who responded to the call.

Dutch is going home with Deputy Stubblefield.

Ariel gets a fresh start with Deputy Schramm.

Odie has a new home with Sergeant Pullin.

READ: ‘House of horrors’: DeLand woman arrested on 28 charges in animal cruelty case

The animals involved in the case are staying at Volusia County Animal Services.

The animals were saved from a woman’s home in DeLand who is facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges.

Three dogs rescued during an animal cruelty investigation this week have been adopted by VSO deputies who responded to the call!



Dutch is going home with Deputy Stubblefield



Ariel gets a fresh start with Deputy Schramm



Odie has a new home with Sgt. Pullin pic.twitter.com/nEAWG0QV4N — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 8, 2024

Volusia County said deputies found more than two dozen abused pets in Ashley Boucher’s home.

READ: Deputies: Basset hound, 2 cats, 3 geckos & 2 birds found dead in DeLand home

The home is on Beresford Avenue near Amelia Avenue.

Deputies said Boucher neglected several animals, including dogs, snakes, lizards, a tortoise and a tarantula.

A young Basset hound, two cats, three geckos, and two birds were found dead in her home, deputies said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 44 Volusia County deputies adopt dogs rescued from ‘house of horrors’ in DeLand

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group