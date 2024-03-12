Volusia County deputies save distressed man who threatened to shoot himself

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is recovering after a confrontation with deputies.

Body camera videos captured deputies planning to use “less-lethal” rubber bullets to de-escalate the situation.

Deputies used their training to subdue the 87-year-old man who was disoriented and holding a gun to his head.

All this happened around 6:11 p.m. on Sunday.

Later, the man thanked deputies for taking him alive.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he will be awarding the “Medal of Tactical De-Escalation” to everyone involved in the successful resolution of the incident.

