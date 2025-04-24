Volusia County offering discounted bear-resistant trash cans to unincorporated residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is taking steps to encourage residents to take securing their garbage from bears.

To support this effort, the county’s solid waste division is offering bear-resistant trash cans to eligible residents in unincorporated areas at a reduced cost of $66.56.

There are no income restrictions to apply. Supplies are limited, and containers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications can be requested by calling Volusia County solid waste division at 386-943-7889.

Bear-resistant trash cans are specially designed to withstand tipping, clawing and prying. These containers aim to reduce the likelihood of bear intrusions by keeping trash secure.

The solid waste division began offering bear-resistant trash cans in 2017 through Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission BearWise funding, paired with local matching dollars. Since then, eligible residents have been able to purchase the containers at 25% of the actual cost, plus applicable sales tax.

Bear season in Florida typically begins in the spring, when bears emerge from their winter dens and begin actively searching for food. The county says residential garbage is among the most common attractants for bears.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group