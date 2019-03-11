0 Volusia County SWAT team works to apprehend carjacking suspect in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies, including the SWAT team, are trying to apprehend a man wanted on charges of carjacking and kidnapping in Deltona, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they are responding to the 700 block of Gainsboro Street in order to arrest 27-year-old David Readdean, who deputies said struggled with and fled from a deputy during a shoplifting incident earlier in the day.

After fleeing the shoplifting incident, deputies said Readdean was involved in a traffic crash and then carjacked an occupied vehicle to escape.

Readdean is wanted on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, escape and possession of heroin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Spirit Elementary was temporarily placed on lockdown while deputies searched the area.



BREAKING: It appears deputies took a man into custody at the SWAT situation on Gainsboro Street @WFTV pic.twitter.com/BcDu9o388m — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) March 11, 2019

#Update: Volusia County Sheriff releases details on suspect wanted on carjacking, kidnapping, resisting arrest among the charges. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/5zDo01xbgL — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) March 11, 2019

