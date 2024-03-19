Volusia County will rebuild elementary school with new technology

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Orange City Elementary School on Monday.

The school was originally built in 1878 and will be rebuilt at the current location.

The front of the new campus will honor the office building’s Spanish Mission architecture.

The new Orange City Elementary will also have administration offices, a media center, art and music classrooms, a new parent drop-off, and pick-up line and onsite parking spaces.

The new campus will be able to hold 750 students, and include new technology and security to support the classrooms.

“Our new facility will be state-of-the-art with modern technology, allowing us to serve as a beacon of learning and opportunity for all of our students,” Principal Virginia Freeman said. “We will provide students with an environment that nurtures creativity, fosters critical thinking and prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow.”

The rebuilt school is expected to be completed next year.

