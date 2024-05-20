Car crash in Sumter County kills driver after it hits a tree

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man died following a single-car crash in Sumter County, according to troopers.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of County Road 616 and County Road 48.

The victim was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on CR-616 when, for an unknown reason, he failed to stop, continued through the intersection, and crashed into a tree, FHP said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

