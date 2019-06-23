Volusia County woman dies after being found in water near Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A local woman died Sunday after she was found unresponsive in the water just south of the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.
Officials said the 77-year-old woman was found facedown and unconscious around 2 p.m. in chest-deep water.
Related Headlines
Lifeguards brought the woman to shore and immediately began CPR, officials said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dive in: Island H2O Live water park celebrating grand opening Friday
- Large rat falls from Buffalo Wild Wings ceiling, lands onto menu, woman says
- 12-foot, 463-pound alligator found trying to cross highway in Florida
- Trooper dragged 100 feet by car near downtown Orlando, driver charged with attempted murder
According to a report, she was taken to Halifax Hospital, where she died.
Lifeguards in Volusia County said there was a moderate rip current Sunday and they rescued 14 people from the surf.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}