  • Volusia County woman dies after being found in water near Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A local woman died Sunday after she was found unresponsive in the water just south of the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

    Officials said the 77-year-old woman was found facedown and unconscious around 2 p.m. in chest-deep water.

    Lifeguards brought the woman to shore and immediately began CPR, officials said.

    According to a report, she was taken to Halifax Hospital, where she died. 

    Lifeguards in Volusia County said there was a moderate rip current Sunday and they rescued 14 people from the surf.

