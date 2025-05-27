DeLand police cracking down on McCabe’s Bar after two shootings this month

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are cracking down on McCabe’s Bar after two shootings happened there this month.

During a news conference Tuesday, officers explained that the bar was served a notice of violating the lease. Police also recommended that the bar be secured and that everyone who enters the bar be screened.

Police said the bar would have to change its operating hours and that the state would review McCabe’s liquor license.

Officers also shared surveillance video picked up outside the bar during the most recent shooting. They said it helped them find and identify Calvin Gilbert, who was later arrested for the shooting.

In the video, you see Gilbert throw a drink in someone’s face and moments later, he fires a gun.

“They got into an argument around closing time and Gilbert demanded repayment for a beer that he had bought the victim for about $5,” said Chief Jason Umberger.

Chief Umberger said the bullet hit a cooler and the inside of the bar but thankfully didn’t come in contact with anyone.

This shooting is not connected with the other deadly shooting that happened at McCabe’s on May 3.

Police arrested Avantae Williams in that shooting.

Officers said they were not aware of any other issues at McCabe’s prior to these incidents. They added that the bar is fully cooperating with police.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group