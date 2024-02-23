WATCH: Wanted Sanford man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car, officers say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Sanford man was arrested after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Port Orange police said Stephen Browning, 39, stole a car from a motel in Daytona Beach earlier this month.

Police said they spotted him behind the wheel on Wednesday.

Read: Man accused of NYC murder, Arizona double stabbing and violent attack on Orlando woman

Officers said body camera video shows Browning running after officers used several stop sticks to stop the car.

One officer used their taser during the chase.

Read: Cyberattack causes prescription delays at pharmacies nationwide

Browning also had an active warrant in Seminole County.

He’s now being held without bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group