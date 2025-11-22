Warm, dry start to Thanksgiving week after Sunday’s weak cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a pleasant start to the weekend, but some minor changes are ahead for Sunday.

Just a few clouds are expected tonight, with some patchy fog again possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, November 22, 2025 (WFTV)

A cold front is expected to push into the region on Sunday. This will create more clouds and a few isolated sprinkles in the late afternoon hours. Most will stay dry, with highs in the low 80s.

The front exits Sunday night, with another round of warm and dry weather returning to start Thanksgiving Week. Expect temperatures on Monday and Tuesday to be in the low 80s.

The big travel day looks fairly quiet, with an isolated sprinkle possible late into Wednesday night. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Our next storm system is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving Day, but only a few isolated showers are anticipated. Temps for the holiday will be in the upper 70s.

Cooler weather is likely for the remainder of the holiday weekend, with our highest rain chance next Sunday.

