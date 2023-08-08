Watch ‘Back to school: Preparing mentally, physically & financially for the year ahead’ tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has partnered with AdventHealth for Children to take a deeper dive into the emotional and physical challenges that students and families face when it’s time to head back to the classroom.

Mental health resources

Dr. Tina Gurnani AdventHealth for Children's child and adolescent psychiatrist. (AdventHealth)

Dr. Tina Gurnani, AdventHealth for Children child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Mental health navigation number: 407-517-7593

www.beamindleader.com





ECG screenings

Dr. Kelvin Lee AdventHealth for Children's medical director of inpatient cardiology. (AdventHealth)

Dr. Kelvin Lee, AdventHealth for Children medical director of inpatient cardiology.

Call 407-303-2001 to make an ECG screening appointment.





Pediatric Healthy Weight and Wellness program

Dr. Indira Abraham-Pratt AdventHealth for Children's clinical health psychologist (AdventHealth)

Dr. Indira Abraham-Pratt, AdventHealth for Children’s clinical health psychologist.

Call 407-303-9200 to make an appointment.





Editor’s note: AdventHealth is a sponsor of Channel 9.

