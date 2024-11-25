WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched another rocket from our Space Coast on Monday morning.

The Falcon 9 sent 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites will be used to expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff happened at 5:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 12 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/zgFKc9eklC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 25, 2024

