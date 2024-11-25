Local

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch set for Monday morning Nov. 25 FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad (SpaceX)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched another rocket from our Space Coast on Monday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Falcon 9 sent 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites will be used to expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Monday: City to honor Orlando Pride with Championship Parade in downtown Orlando

Liftoff happened at 5:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Click below to watch this morning’s rocket launch.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read