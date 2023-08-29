Local

Watch: NASA provides live look of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Center

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Hurricane Idalia NASA is providing a live feed of Hurricane Idalia captured from the International Space Station as it flies over the storm. (NASA)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Curious what Hurricane Idalia looks like from space? NASA has the answer for you.

NASA is providing a live feed of Hurricane Idalia captured from the International Space Station as it flies over the storm.

You can watch the feed live here.

Channel 9 is tracking every development of Hurricane Idalia as it tracks toward Florida. You can click here for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia gains strength as Florida braces for impact of major storm

