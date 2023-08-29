Watch: NASA provides live look of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Curious what Hurricane Idalia looks like from space? NASA has the answer for you.

NASA is providing a live feed of Hurricane Idalia captured from the International Space Station as it flies over the storm.

You can watch the feed live here.

Channel 9 is tracking every development of Hurricane Idalia as it tracks toward Florida. You can click here for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia gains strength as Florida braces for impact of major storm

Watch a live feed from the International @Space_Station, currently flying over #HurricaneIdalia. https://t.co/A8vPdsNiQb — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group