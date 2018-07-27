0 WATCH: Shark ‘feeding frenzy' in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Some beachgoers in Brevard County witnessed a shark feeding frenzy Thursday.

The sharks were trying to reach some schooling fish off Satellite Beach.

It was near the shore around high tide when Scott Cohen saw about a half-dozen sharks.

“By the time I pulled the camera out they were in there feeding on those bait fish, which I've never seen before. As long as I’ve lived in Florida, I've never seen a shark feeding frenzy,” Cohen said.

Cohen recorded video of the sharks as spectators looked on.

Alice Singer opted to stay out of the water.

“The shark just came up, he was eating up all the little fish, eating them up, jumping up out of the water right on the shoreline,” she said.

Singer and others were worried the shark might beach itself.

There were other shark sightings near the shore throughout the day.

“It made me respect what a foot of water can do,” said Cohen.

Brevard County Ocean Rescue doesn’t have a lifeguard tower in the area. They said black tip sharks are common on that area of the beach.





