Sheriff: Intense video shows wanted Polk County man attacking woman, nearly killing good Samaritan

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said they are searching for a man who is seen in surveillance video attacking two people and nearly killing one.

Deputies said 35-year-old Jose Chaidez of Haines City is wanted for battering a 64-year-old woman and then severely beating another man who tried to intervene in his attack.

Warning: The video below is graphic

Chaidez is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking.

Investigators said the attacks happened around 4:23 p.m. Saturday at the J and S Food Mart on East Hinson Avenue in Haines City.

Deputies said Chaidez threatened the woman at the store with a butcher knife, slapped her with the knife, struck her and pulled her by the hair.

Know where this guy is? The #PCSO is looking for him after he attacked a 64-year old former girlfriend, a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene, and a third man. This all happened in a Haines City store over the weekend.



Read the full news release here: https://t.co/8HlwVnreox… pic.twitter.com/frdKIdO58h — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) September 26, 2023

A 43-year-old Haines City man saw the violence occurring and stepped forward in an attempt to stop the attack and Chaidez from taking the woman from the store, deputies said.

Investigators said Chaidez overpowered the man and repeatedly struck him in the head while he laid unconscious on the floor.

Chaidez then attacked another man and left the store before deputies arrived, officials said.

Officials said the good Samaritan was transported to an area hospital where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up. If you know where Jose Chaidez is, call us or call Crime Stoppers. This guy needs to be held accountable.”

Deputies said Chaidez’s criminal history includes aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping/false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, battery, and battery DV.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

