Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings in multiple Central Florida counties.

ACTIVE ALERTS

EXPIRED ALERTS

A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for northeastern Marion County until 5:30 PM.

This includes Lake Delancy.

Movement is northeast at 5 mph.

The earlier T’Storm Warning for the Fort McCoy area has been canceled.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

Orange and Lake County T-Storm warning 6/27/26 5:15p (WFTV)

A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for eastern Lake and northwestern Orange counties until 5:15 PM.

This includes Apopka and Eustis.

Movement is east at 10 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

Additional strong-to-severe storms remain possible in inland areas of Central Florida through the early evening hours.

Marion County T-Storm warning 6/27/26 530p (WFTV)





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