Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings in multiple Central Florida counties.
ACTIVE ALERTS
EXPIRED ALERTS
A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for northeastern Marion County until 5:30 PM.
This includes Lake Delancy.
Movement is northeast at 5 mph.
The earlier T’Storm Warning for the Fort McCoy area has been canceled.
Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.
A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for eastern Lake and northwestern Orange counties until 5:15 PM.
This includes Apopka and Eustis.
Movement is east at 10 mph.
Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.
Additional strong-to-severe storms remain possible in inland areas of Central Florida through the early evening hours.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group