WFTV’s Summer food drive enters final week — Here’s how you can help

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV’s 9 Family Connection is teaming up with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Annabel’s Closet for a special Summer Food Drive to help women and children in need.

Now through Sunday, June 22, you can drop off gently used clothing, household items, and especially nonperishable food at any Goodwill retail store in Orange or Seminole County. (Please note: food donations are only being accepted at retail stores, not Donation Xpress locations.)

All canned food collected will be delivered to Annabel’s Closet, a nonprofit in Oviedo that supports survivors of domestic violence.

What’s needed most:

-Canned fruits and vegetables

-Canned tuna and chicken

-Canned soup and ravioli

-Peanut butter and dry pasta

Last year, this effort collected 14,000 pounds of food—enough to feed more than 500 people. With both counties involved this year, organizers hope to double that amount.

“This year we’ve expanded to Orange County, which means we can help even more families in need this summer,” said Stacy Taylor, a marketing specialist with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

Find a drop-off location:

To locate your nearest Goodwill retail store in Orange or Seminole County, visit 9family.com.

