0 Wild Florida rescues family, pregnant woman stranded in Hurricane Florence flood waters

A family of five and their pet dog are safe after a team from Wild Florida rescued them over the weekend from flood waters brought by Hurricane Florence.

The family, which included a mother who is eight months pregnant, was clinging to tree branches in chest-deep waters. They had been there for hours until they were found by the Wild Florida workers, who volunteer use of their airboats to help rescue residents after devastating hurricanes.

The team rushes to help after every major storm but said rescuing the family was their most dramatic yet.

“It was pretty emotional. That’s all I can say,” said Daniel Munns of Wild Florida, through tears as he described the rescue. “I had to sit in the truck because I was overwhelmed.”

A father, an eight-month pregnant woman, a 4-year-old child, an 8-year-old-child, their uncle and a dog had been stuck in the water since 4 a.m.

Their lives were saved from a storm that has already killed more than a dozen people.

The Wild Florida crew heard their faint cries for help between each time the airboat was turned on and off.

The entire rescue took the team about 35 minutes. They had to maneuver the airboat through thick branches and trees to find the victims.

One by one, the crew saved the family, who had come back to North Carolina too early after evacuating to Florida.

“Professional rescue teams couldn’t get to them and they thought this was it,” said Jordan Munns of Wild Florida.

Wild Florida still plans to keep the airboats on trailers for the next couple of days because the risk of higher waters is still threatening the Carolinas. If needed, they plan to go back later in the week.





