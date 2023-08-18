Winter Park to give out sandbags to help prep for storm season

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park is handing out sandbags to help residents prep for storm season.

Shovels, bags, and sand will be available at the Rollins softball field parking lot on Harper Street on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 6 p.m.

There is a limit of eight per resident or business owner within the city limits. You are asked to bring proof of residency including a driver’s license, valid ID or utility bill statement.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

