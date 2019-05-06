Winter Park man arrested for allegedly stalking teenage girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Winter Park man claimed he's been framed after a teenager and her family told police he'd been stalking her for days and tried to break into their home.
The family said 44-year-old Robert Crumly showed up at the family's backyard gate Sunday and attempted to walk in, after the victim involved said he had followed her down the sidewalk before.
The family members said they scared him away after he attempted to di it a couple of times.
Officials said at one point, Crumly tried to break a window to get to the family once they went inside the home on Westchester Avenue.
Crumly had been in jail last week on previous charges when he was accused of trying to steal a pizza delivery guy's vehicle and harassing an older woman at an intersection an Orange County.
A judge revoked Crumly's bond in connection to the stalking allegation.
The family involved told Channel 9 it just wants to get past the incident.
