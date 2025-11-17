Woman accused of throwing coffee on mother and baby in heated dog leash dispute

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman faced accusations of battery after allegedly spilling coffee on another woman and her infant son amid a pet leash disagreement in a residential neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. near 4112 Quail Ranch Road, where Kelly, her son Owen, and their dog arrived at the property and met Nina Jaaskelainen.

Kelly reported that Jaaskelainen threw coffee on her dog and later on her and her son, leading Kelly to record the altercation and report it to Deputy Ricafort.

Deputy Ricafort, after reviewing Kelly’s recorded video, noticed Jaaskelainen behind a gated fence holding a coffee mug and involved in a verbal dispute.

Kelly mentioned that the argument started when Jaaskelainen shouted at her to leash her dog, which was off-leash but staying close.

Jaaskelainen confessed to throwing coffee on Kelly’s dog, citing the reason that her own dog was being disturbed and she thought Kelly was on her property.

Deputy Ricafort identified dried coffee on Kelly, Owen, and their dog, confirming Kelly’s account of what happened. Kelly also provided a sworn statement and invoked Marsy’s Law, showing her intent to pursue charges.

Deputy Melendez reached out to ICE, which confirmed that Jaaskelainen was in the country unlawfully, resulting in a detainer being filed against her.

The investigation established probable cause for battery against Jaaskelainen, who now faces possible legal action.

