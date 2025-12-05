Woman breaks into Daytona Beach McDonald’s, damages Christmas decorations, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are searching for a woman who allegedly broke into a McDonald’s restaurant.

Officers said surveillance video shows the woman illegally entering the McDonald’s restaurant on Beville Road.

Once inside, the woman is seen standing around near the counter, tearing at Christmas decorations, and flipping a tablet used by workers to make food orders, police said.

The police department released a video showing the woman during the break-in and is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

